German Ed Tech Company Mersys enters Pakistani market by partnering with Excellence Delivered

With the vision of providing quality education for everyone, everywhere, Mersys enters the Pakistani market with a partnership with ExD. With this partnership, ExD will provide Mersys’ state of the art education management platform, Campus, to schools, colleges and universities and vocational training institutes across the country. As the population of Pakistan grows every year, so do the challenges of access to education. With over 60% of Pakistan’s population still in rural areas, systems like Campus aim to bridge the gap between the quality of education offered in urban and rural areas. Mersys helps bridge this digital divide.

Campus is designed to facilitate online, classroom and hybrid education models, with communication, transparency and privacy at its core. The software allows teachers to plan classes, deliver lectures, give and receive assignments and use data banks to automate repetitive tasks. It also allows school administrators to manage admissions, student and teacher affairs and to get insights into students’ performance. However, it is the focus on students and parents that sets Campus software apart. Mersys Founder and COO Arman Kozhabayev says, “We are thrilled to partner with ExD to contribute towards the digitization of Pakistan’s education sector”.

Mersys’ new Pakistani partners, Excellence Delivered will be managing local customer service. With a decade long experience of implementing and supporting customers in the education sector, ExD plans to bring this affordable and state of the art system to digitalize the education sector.

On the occasion of signing of this partnership agreement, the Chairman of ExD Sajjad Mustafa Syed stated, “We strongly believe that technology is vital to the development and growth of Pakistan’s education sector and with Campus, we are excited to help Pakistani educational institutes transition to the 21st century online and hybrid learning modes.”