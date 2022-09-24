German IT company to launch Software Development House in Pakistan

SAP, a leading German software giant, revealed intentions to establish a software development house in Pakistan with a capacity to teach 5000 students.

SAP is now delivering digital solutions to prominent Pakistani firms in both the public and commercial sectors, allowing them to achieve greater development. SAP is used by all major system-related enterprises in Pakistan, including Systems Limited, IBM, and Siemens.

SAP Country Managing Director Saquib Ahmad told a small group of media that the business was in the process of obtaining regulatory clearance to establish a Software Development Center in Pakistan.

“From companies manufacturing household goods to the automobile and energy sectors, education networks, medicines, and textile centres, SAP has shown to be a success factor in helping them to fulfil objectives and broaden their scope.” He went on to say that SAP Pakistan’s clientele range from conglomerates to Small and Medium Enterprises, and that SAP is capable of providing a tailored created solution to consolidate the demand and enhance it for the desired vision.

“5G technology will promote businesses by applying digital solutions”

he stated, explaining how the internet played a significant part in offering digital services. We need to work with the finest techniques used throughout the world, and the Software Development Centre will assist us in this area.