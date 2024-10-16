Get 10% Cashback on Ufone Supercard with UPTCL App – Start Saving Now!

Ufone users! Get ready! Here’s an exciting opportunity to save on your mobile expenses! Wait. What? Yes, you heard right! Ufone brings an amazing 10% cashback offer for all its customers who purchase any Ufone Supercard of their choice via the UPTCL App. Whether you’re a regular Supercard user or planning to switch to one, this offer makes it more affordable than ever to stay connected. Download the UPTCL App now and enjoy 10% cashback on every Supercard you buy.

How to Buy Ufone Supercard Through UPTCL App?

Buying a Ufone Supercard through the UPTCL App is quite a simple and suitable process. Follow these steps to purchase your Supercard and earn cashback:

Step-by-Step Guide:

Download and Install the UPTCL App: Open the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS) on your phone.

Search for the UPTCL App and install it. Register or Sign In: Open the app and either register for a new account or sign in if you already have one. Select the Supercard of Your Choice: Browse the available Ufone Supercards

Choose the one that suits your needs. Enter Your Ufone Number: Provide the Ufone number you want to recharge with the Supercard. Make the Payment: Choose your preferred payment method (credit/debit card, mobile wallet, or other options supported by the app).

Complete the transaction. Earn Cashback: Once the payment is completed, you’ll earn 10% cashback on your purchase, which will be credited to your account. Confirmation: You will receive a confirmation message both in the app and via SMS on the Ufone number you provided.

This is a limited-time offer, so what are you waiting for? Go grab the chance to reduce your mobile expenses while enjoying Ufone’s reliable services. Ufone Supercards are an all-in-one package offering a fixed duration of voice minutes, data, and SMS. With the cashback offer, you get value-packed services and save on your purchase!

