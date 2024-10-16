Get 10% Cashback on Ufone Supercard with UPTCL App – Start Saving Now!
Ufone users! Get ready! Here’s an exciting opportunity to save on your mobile expenses! Wait. What? Yes, you heard right! Ufone brings an amazing 10% cashback offer for all its customers who purchase any Ufone Supercard of their choice via the UPTCL App. Whether you’re a regular Supercard user or planning to switch to one, this offer makes it more affordable than ever to stay connected. Download the UPTCL App now and enjoy 10% cashback on every Supercard you buy.
How to Buy Ufone Supercard Through UPTCL App?
Buying a Ufone Supercard through the UPTCL App is quite a simple and suitable process. Follow these steps to purchase your Supercard and earn cashback:
Step-by-Step Guide:
- Download and Install the UPTCL App:
- Open the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS) on your phone.
- Search for the UPTCL App and install it.
- Register or Sign In:
- Open the app and either register for a new account or sign in if you already have one.
- Select the Supercard of Your Choice:
- Browse the available Ufone Supercards
- Choose the one that suits your needs.
- Enter Your Ufone Number:
- Provide the Ufone number you want to recharge with the Supercard.
- Make the Payment:
- Choose your preferred payment method (credit/debit card, mobile wallet, or other options supported by the app).
- Complete the transaction.
- Earn Cashback:
- Once the payment is completed, you’ll earn 10% cashback on your purchase, which will be credited to your account.
- Confirmation:
- You will receive a confirmation message both in the app and via SMS on the Ufone number you provided.
This is a limited-time offer, so what are you waiting for? Go grab the chance to reduce your mobile expenses while enjoying Ufone’s reliable services. Ufone Supercards are an all-in-one package offering a fixed duration of voice minutes, data, and SMS. With the cashback offer, you get value-packed services and save on your purchase!
Ufone Packages
Call Packages
Internet Packages
SMS Packages
Balance Check Code
Advance Loan Code
Internet Settings
WhatsApp Packages
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!