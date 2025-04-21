Exciting news for vivo smartphone users in Pakistan! vivo has just announced its powerful mid-range smartphone, V50 Lite 5G, in Pakistan. Now, Zong has partnered with vivo to offer 12GB of free data with every purchase of the new vivo V50 Lite 5G. This amazing Zong offer will provide 2GB of data per month (for a total of six months). So, if you are planning to purchase V40e 5G, don’t miss out on this amazing offer.

With 12GB of free Zong data, you can enjoy a seamless connection for streaming, browsing, and social media. To activate, simply insert your Zong 4G SIM into Slot 1 of the V50 Lite 5G and dial *4114#. Zong and vivo are making it easier than ever to stay connected and enjoy the perks of 5G technology. Vivo V50 Lite 5G is available in Pakistan at the price tag of PKR 89,999.

Get 12GB Free Data with Zong on Every Purchase of vivo V50 Lite 5G

Key Specs of vivo V50 Lite 5G

Now let’s talk about some of the vivo V50 Lite 5G specs. First of all, the phone comes with a massive 6500mAh Ultra-Slim BlueVolt Battery. You can game, stream, and stay productive all day. It supports 90W FlashCharge charging, which can fully power up the massive 6500mAh battery in just an hour.

Additionally, the phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300. The vivo V50 Lite 5G has an ultra-thin design, measuring just 7.79mm. Paired with ultra-narrow bezels, the 6.77-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED display offers an edge-to-edge immersive experience. It also comes with the Glow Ring design that reflects light with elegance, ensuring your phone stands out in any crowd. It is available in Titanium Gold and Phantom Black.

Last but not least, the phone comes with 50MP Sony IMX882 Camera at the back. At the front, you will get a 32MP camera for beautiful selfies. To get to know more about the phone, click here.