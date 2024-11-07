Get 12GB Free Data with Zong on vivo V40e 5G Purchase!

Exciting news for smartphone users in Pakistan! Zong has partnered with vivo to offer 12GB of free data with every purchase of the new vivo V40e 5G. This amazing Zong offer will provide 2GB of data per month (for a total of six months). So, what are you waiting for? If you are planning to purchase V40e 5G, don’t miss out to dial *4114# to avail of this amazing offer.

With 12GB of free Zong data, you can enjoy a seamless connection for streaming, browsing, and social media. To activate, simply insert your Zong 4G SIM into Slot 1 of the V40e 5G and dial *4114#. Zong and vivo are making it easier than ever to stay connected and enjoy the perks of 5G technology.

vivo V40e 5G Specs

The vivo V40e 5G is the perfect option for those seeking both style and power. Its slim 3D Curved Display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth interactions and immersive visuals. Available in Royal Bronze and Mint Green, the smartphone showcases a sleek, dynamic finish. Under the hood, it packs a massive 5500mAh battery—the thinnest in its category—paired with 80W FlashCharge, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The Vivo V40e 5G is now available across Pakistan for PKR 99,999. Moreover, it comes with a one-year warranty and a six-month warranty on accessories. Approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, the handset is compatible with all local networks, adding flexibility to its impressive connectivity features. Don’t miss out on the exclusive Zong offer of 12GB free data—grab your V40e 5G and enjoy next-level connectivity and power in a single package!

