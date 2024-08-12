Get 12GB Free Zong Data On Purchase Of Oppo Reno 12 Series Smartphones
Zong, Pakistan’s leading telecom network, celebrates the highly anticipated launch of the Oppo Reno 12 series in Pakistan with an exclusive offer. As part of a special promotion, Zong offers 12GB of free data to customers who buy any Oppo Reno 12 series smartphone. This offer is Zong’s way of adding extra value to the experience of getting your hands on one of the most talked-about smartphone series of the year. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on the opportunity.
The Oppo Reno 12 series is known for its cutting-edge design and powerful features. It has quickly become the talk of the town. With Zong’s 12GB free data offer, new Oppo Reno 12 users can instantly start exploring without worrying about data usage.
How to Get Free Zong Data?
To take advantage of this exciting offer, purchase any Oppo Reno 12 series smartphone from an authorized retailer in Pakistan. Upon activation of your Zong SIM card in your new device, dial *4114# to get 12GB of free data.
This limited-time offer is Zong’s gift to its valued customers. This promotion celebrates the synergy between one of Pakistan’s leading telecom providers and Oppo’s innovative Reno 12 series. So, if you’ve been eyeing the Oppo Reno 12, now is the perfect time to make the move and enjoy the perks of purchasing it.
