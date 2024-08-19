Unlock Spotify Premium with Ufone: Enjoy Unlimited Music Without Ads

Ufone brings an amazing offer for music lovers in Pakistan. They can now enjoy the comfort of subscribing to Spotify Premium using their Ufone 4G mobile balance. The cherry on top is that by paying once with Ufone mobile balance, users can enjoy a four-month freemium period on Spotify. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe now & stream millions of songs and podcasts on Spotify without the hassle of using credit cards or other payment methods.

Download the Spotify app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Once you’ve installed the app, create your Spotify account

Select your desired payment plan

Choose Ufone as your payment method

You’ll receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your Ufone number. Enter the OTP to confirm your subscription, and you’re all set to enjoy unlimited, ad-free music streaming

Customers can enjoy 4 month freemium period. However, after that, they will have to opt into any of the Spotify Premium plans to enjoy unlimited music streaming.

Plan Price Daily mini 15 Daily 29 Weekly mini 59 Weekly 89 1 Month 329 3 months 989 Student 165 1 month duo (recursive) 429 1 month family (recursive) 529

Pay with your Ufone mobile balance and play millions of songs for Free! Listen to high-quality, uninterrupted, and Ads free songs on Spotify Premium. Isn’t it an amazing deal? For further queries and terms/conditions, head to the official page by clicking here. Ufone Packages Call Packages

