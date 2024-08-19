Unlock Spotify Premium with Ufone: Enjoy Unlimited Music Without Ads
Ufone brings an amazing offer for music lovers in Pakistan. They can now enjoy the comfort of subscribing to Spotify Premium using their Ufone 4G mobile balance. The cherry on top is that by paying once with Ufone mobile balance, users can enjoy a four-month freemium period on Spotify. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe now & stream millions of songs and podcasts on Spotify without the hassle of using credit cards or other payment methods.
How to Subscribe to Spotify Premium Using Your Ufone Mobile Balance?
- Download the Spotify app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
- Once you’ve installed the app, create your Spotify account
- Select your desired payment plan
- Choose Ufone as your payment method
- You’ll receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your Ufone number. Enter the OTP to confirm your subscription, and you’re all set to enjoy unlimited, ad-free music streaming
Customers can enjoy 4 month freemium period. However, after that, they will have to opt into any of the Spotify Premium plans to enjoy unlimited music streaming.
|Plan
|Price
|Daily mini
|15
|Daily
|29
|Weekly mini
|59
|Weekly
|89
|1 Month
|329
|3 months
|989
|Student
|165
|1 month duo (recursive)
|429
|1 month family (recursive)
|529
