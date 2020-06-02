Jazz brought such an amazing discount offer for its subscribers. Now all the subscribers of Jazz can get to enjoy 40 % meta discount on five stars. What you have to do for that? Simply download the Jazz World app today and get cp five star’S 1 times xx + regular drink only in Rs. 349/-

Get 40 % Meta Discount with Jazz World on Five Star

Jazz World is the one-stop solution to all your Jazz / Warid account needs. You can now manage your account easily with a few taps.

Amazing features:

• Qibla direction compass

• Sehr & Iftar calendar during the holy month of Ramzan

• Get alerts for Sehr and Iftar in your city

• View and get alerts for prayer times in your city

• Daily Ayaat and Ahadees-e-Mubarak

• Duas for Ramzan and the 99 names of Allah

• All new digital Tasbeeh Counter

• Play 250+ games within Jazz World

• Avail 10,000+ discounts from your favorite brands and restaurants!

• Get daily free internet. Login every day and claim a new reward every time. Come back daily for bigger rewards

• Invite friends to get free data. Get 50MB on inviting each friend, while your friend gets 100MB. Invite more friends to get more rewards

Account management features:

View your prepaid balance and postpaid bill

• Download your postpaid bill

• Stay aware of your usage and remaining MB, Minutes and SMS

• View expiry dates for your subscribed packages on prepaid numbers

• Subscribe to your favorite packages and offers

• Login with one click when using the Jazz data network

• Manage up to 5 numbers with your Jazz World account

• Get packages and offers specially recommended for your usage

• Recharge your prepaid balance and pay your postpaid bill using JazzCash, credit/debit cards or scratch cards

• Submit and view the status of complaints

• Get exclusive discounted bundles

• View and download your usage history

• View and download recharge history

• View and download package subscription history

• Order new or replacement SIMs and get them delivered to your doorstep

• Download tax certificate

• Non-Jazz users can also experience the app

Source: Jazz

