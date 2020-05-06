Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle
A piece of great news for you! Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle by dialling *117*32# and get 20GB in Rs.444.
Jazz brings you this amazing discount offer that you can stay connected with your beloved ones in this holy month of Ramzan.
Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle
Monthly Supreme
20 GB DATA
(10 GB 2 AM – 2 PM)
̶R̶s̶.̶8̶8̶5̶ Rs.444
Terms & Condition:
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
Enjoy Monthly Mega Plus
12 GB DATA
(6 GB 2 AM – 2 PM)
̶R̶s̶.̶6̶0̶0̶ Rs.300
Terms & Condition:
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
Source: Jazz
Recommended Reading: JazzCash Strengthens Pakistan’s payments ecosystem with Mastercard Partnership