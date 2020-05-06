Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: May 6, 2020
1 minute read
Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle

A piece of great news for you! Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle by dialling *117*32# and get 20GB in Rs.444.

Jazz brings you this amazing discount offer that you can stay connected with your beloved ones in this holy month of Ramzan.

Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle

Monthly Supreme

20 GB DATA

(10 GB 2 AM – 2 PM)

̶R̶s̶.̶8̶8̶5̶ Rs.444 

Terms & Condition:

  • Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Enjoy Monthly Mega Plus

12 GB DATA

(6 GB 2 AM – 2 PM)

̶R̶s̶.̶6̶0̶0̶ Rs.300 

Terms & Condition: 

  • Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
  • Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

Source: Jazz

Recommended Reading: JazzCash Strengthens Pakistan’s payments ecosystem with Mastercard Partnership

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
×
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker