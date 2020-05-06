Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle

A piece of great news for you! Get 50% OFF on the Jazz Monthly Supreme Bundle by dialling *117*32# and get 20GB in Rs.444.

Jazz brings you this amazing discount offer that you can stay connected with your beloved ones in this holy month of Ramzan.

Monthly Supreme

20 GB DATA

(10 GB 2 AM – 2 PM)

̶R̶s̶.̶8̶8̶5̶ Rs.444 (Incl. Tax) Terms & Condition: Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Enjoy Monthly Mega Plus

12 GB DATA

(6 GB 2 AM – 2 PM)