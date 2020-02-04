Get 50% Off on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages
Ufone has come up with an amazing discount on Postpay Prime Packages. One can avail 50% discount on line rent of Ufone Postpay Prime Packages 600 and above for the first three months after subscriptions. This is not the first time Ufone has come up with such exciting discount offer. On and Off it keeps on launching such features and discount services for its users.
Ufone Postpay Prime Packages
These are the packages on which one can avail 50% Discount.
Prime 600
|Line Rent was
|Line Rent now
|On Net
|Off Net
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Rs. 600
|Rs. 300
|2000
|300
|2000
|1000
Prime 1000
|Line Rent was
|Line Rent now
|On Net
|Off Net
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 500
|5000
|500
|5000
|2000
Prime 1500
|Line Rent was
|Line Rent now
|On Net
|Off Net
|SMS
|Data (MBs)
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 750
|7000
|750
|7000
|8000
Source: Ufone
Terms and Conditions:
- Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500
- Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions
- Discount initiated in the first bill run
- Discount to be valid for the next two bill runs
- If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.
- If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).
- On Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
- All charges mentioned are without taxes.
- Regional tax details are available on https://ufone.com/support/tax/.
- After consumption of free resources, call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
- All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.
Note: This is a limited time offer and is only valid for new Postpay customers.
