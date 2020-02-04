Get 50% Off on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

Ufone has come up with an amazing discount on Postpay Prime Packages. One can avail 50% discount on line rent of Ufone Postpay Prime Packages 600 and above for the first three months after subscriptions. This is not the first time Ufone has come up with such exciting discount offer. On and Off it keeps on launching such features and discount services for its users.

Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

These are the packages on which one can avail 50% Discount.

Prime 600

Line Rent was Line Rent now On Net Off Net SMS Data (MBs) Rs. 600 Rs. 300 2000 300 2000 1000

Prime 1000

Line Rent was Line Rent now On Net Off Net SMS Data (MBs) Rs. 1000 Rs. 500 5000 500 5000 2000

Prime 1500

Line Rent was Line Rent now On Net Off Net SMS Data (MBs) Rs. 1500 Rs. 750 7000 750 7000 8000

Source: Ufone

Terms and Conditions:

Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500

Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions

Discount initiated in the first bill run

Discount to be valid for the next two bill runs

If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.

If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).

On Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.

All charges mentioned are without taxes.

Regional tax details are available on https://ufone.com/support/tax/.

After consumption of free resources, call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.

All Postpay products are auto-recursive, unless otherwise stated.

Note: This is a limited time offer and is only valid for new Postpay customers.

