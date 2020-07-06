Easypaisa has come up with an exciting offer for its users. Now Easypaisa users can get free 50 Ufone to Ufone and PTCL minutes daily if they are able to maintain Rs. 2000 balance in Easypaisa mobile account. This is one of the best offers I have come across. No doubt, 2000 PKR is not a big amount to be maintained, and getting 50 on-net minutes Daily for free is an exciting offer for customers.

Get 50 Ufone & PTCL mins Daily by Maintaining Rs. 2000 Balance in Easypaisa

However, this offer is valid till August 31st, 2020, so in order to get the most out of it, users have around two months. However, there are some of the glitches in the offer, mentioned in terms and conditions provided via email to its customers.

Term & conditions:

• Mins will be given to customers who have maintained for the whole day.

• Customer must have to perform transactions through MA in the last 30 Days.

• Postpaid Customers not eligible for Mins.

• Customer SIM must be active at the time Mins posting.

• Customer must have balance in his/her GSM SIM at the time of posting.

• This offer is valid only for Ufone prepaid customers.

• Free minutes have one-day validity.

• Customer who is ported on Ufone and the mobile prefix is not “9233” call on helpline (042111003737) for activation of service on his/her number.

