Get a Freedom with Telenor Star & Stay Connected
Telenor offers you leisure time. Now enjoy the freedom of making calls from Telenor to Telenor, other networks, and PTCL numbers with Telenor Star, the default price plan on new Telenor prepaid SIMs.
Get a Freedom with Telenor Star
Once you activate the package, you will get to enjoy Onnet- Rs. 1.25/30s + tax’, Offnet- Rs. 1.25/30s + tax, Internet- Rs. 2.00/512KB + tax and SMS- Rs. 1.80 + tax.
Tariff
|Voice
|–
|Telenor to ALL Networks & PTCL
|Rs. 1.25/30 Sec + tax
|SMS
|–
|All Networks
|Rs. 1.80 + tax
|Internet
|–
|Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)
|2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax
Free Services
• Call Waiting
• Conference Calling (subscription)
Terms & Conditions
- All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.