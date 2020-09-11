Get a Freedom with Telenor Star & Stay Connected

Telenor offers you leisure time. Now enjoy the freedom of making calls from Telenor to Telenor, other networks, and PTCL numbers with Telenor Star, the default price plan on new Telenor prepaid SIMs.

Get a Freedom with Telenor Star

Once you activate the package, you will get to enjoy Onnet- Rs. 1.25/30s + tax’, Offnet- Rs. 1.25/30s + tax, Internet- Rs. 2.00/512KB + tax and SMS- Rs. 1.80 + tax.