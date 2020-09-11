Get a Freedom with Telenor Star & Stay Connected

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Sep 11, 2020
Less than a minute
Get a Freedom with Telenor Star Free

Telenor offers you leisure time. Now enjoy the freedom of making calls from Telenor to Telenor, other networks, and PTCL numbers with Telenor Star, the default price plan on new Telenor prepaid SIMs.

Get a Freedom with Telenor Star

Once you activate the package, you will get to enjoy Onnet- Rs. 1.25/30s + tax’, Offnet- Rs. 1.25/30s + tax, Internet- Rs. 2.00/512KB + tax and SMS- Rs. 1.80 + tax.

Tariff

Voice
Telenor to ALL Networks & PTCLRs. 1.25/30 Sec + tax

 

SMS
All NetworksRs. 1.80 + tax

 

Internet
Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax

Free Services

•       Call Waiting

•       Conference Calling (subscription)

Terms & Conditions

  • All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
  • Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
  • Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
  • Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.

Catch your pals with such an amazing offer and enjoy a long talk time without any tension. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t waste your time and avail the offer as soon as possible.

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker