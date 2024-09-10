Get a New Zong SIM & Unlock Incredible Discounts on Bundles!

Zong brings an amazing deal for all new customers! By purchasing a new Zong SIM, you can enjoy exclusive discounts on different weekly and monthly bundles, with savings of up to Rs 1001. What? Yes, you heard right! Whether you’re looking for data, calls, or messaging, Zong has tailored these packages to deliver unbeatable value. So, what are you waiting for? Get your new SIM right now and enjoy discounts on your favorite Zong bundles.

Exclusive Bundle Discounts

Here’s a look at the exciting price changes for each package:

Bundle Name Original Price Discounted Price Savings Weekly HLO Package Rs 400 Rs 199 Rs 201 Weekly Azaadi Package Rs 520 Rs 300 Rs 220 Monthly WhatsApp Plus Package Rs 300 Rs 150 Rs 150 Monthly Supreme Package Rs 1200 Rs 500 Rs 700 Monthly Digital Max Plus Package Rs 2000 Rs 999 Rs 1001

These packages ensure that you get the best value for your money, no matter what your usage is. Whether you need a weekly bundle for flexibility or a monthly package for continuous connectivity, Zong has got you covered.

How to Get a New Zong SIM?

Getting a new Zong SIM is quite easy and convenient.

Visit the Nearest Zong Franchise or Retailer: Go to any Zong service center, franchise, or authorized retailer in your area.

You can also search the Zong website for locations of service centers near you. Provide Your CNIC: Take the original CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) along with you for SIM registration.

Take a photocopy of your CNIC for documentation purposes. Complete the Biometric Verification: You’ll undergo biometric verification.

Your thumbprint will be scanned to ensure the SIM is registered in your name. Choose Your Package: Once your SIM is activated, select the Zong bundle that suits your needs to start enjoying discounted offers. Activate Your SIM: Insert your new Zong SIM into your phone and follow the on-screen instructions for activation. Online SIM Order (Optional): You can also order a new Zong SIM online by visiting the Zong website and filling out the necessary details for delivery.

Here you go! Once your new SIM is installed on your phone, you can activate any above-mentioned packages at a discounted price. This is a limited-time offer. So, don’t miss out!

