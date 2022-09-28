Get Ad-Free Instagram Experience with OG App

Instagram is the most used app these days, however, for some time, it has gotten a lot of criticism for growing the number of ads on its platforms which gets extremely annoying sometimes. Moreover, apart from ads, suggested posts and reels are also inserted into users’ feeds without their permission. While people were not very happy about it, Instagram did nothing to make it better and now an app named “OG App” has come to light that is making Instagram usage enjoyable once again by giving an Ad-Free Instagram feed and unwanted suggested posts.

The app was created by Ansh Nanda and Hardik Patil. While telling about this app, they said:

“We saw our friends and family getting affected by social media, and even deleting apps because they didn’t have enough options to modify what they see. We wanted to put users, and not the advertisers first with this app. We started with Instagram because we thought the app has the most toxic relationship with its users.”

While this must be mood-changing news for all of you but you might be thinking about how to get an ad-free Instagram feed by using this app. So here you go!

How to get an ad-free Instagram feed

OG App implements Instagram’s official API allowing users to sign in to their accounts and see the posts from people they follow. Upon signing in, one would be able to see the home feed as the main interface of the app.

Other than this, through this app users can create “alternative feeds”, a totally similar feature to Twitter lists. One can happily make custom feeds with different topics and group of people. For instance, with this feature, you can make a custom feed of music, games, or your special friends. When these custom feeds are made, users can easily switch between them all.

One of the great risks associated with this app is Instagram cracking down on its API to block apps like this. Let’s see how this big issue will be overcome. Till then, enjoy add-free Instagram.

