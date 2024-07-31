Get Amazing Discounts on Popular Packages with Zong’s New SIM Offer
Zong 4G has announced an amazing new SIM offer which offers discounts on different packages. The discounts apply to the popular Zong bundles including the Weekly HLO offer, Weekly Azaadi offer, Monthly WhatsApp Plus, Monthly Supreme, and Monthly Digital Max packages. Here’s a detailed look at what each package offers:
Weekly HLO Offer
|Feature
|Details
|Original Price
|Rs. 400
|Discounted Price
|Rs. 199
|Internet
|15GB
|Off-net Mins
|100
|Zong Mins
|5000
|SMS
|5000
|Validity
|Weekly
|Activation Code
|*7000#
Weekly Azaadi Offer
|Feature
|Details
|Original Price
|Rs. 520
|Discounted Price
|Rs. 300
|Internet
|80 GB
|Off-net Mins
|1000
|Zong Mins
|10000
|SMS
|10000
|Validity
|Weekly
|Activation Code
|*1600#
Monthly WhatsApp Plus
|Feature
|Details
|Original Price
|Rs. 300
|Discounted Price
|Rs. 150
|Internet
|7 GB (WhatsApp & IMO)
|Off-net Mins
|30
|Zong Mins
|200
|SMS
|200
|Validity
|Weekly
|Activation Code
|*4000#
Monthly Supreme
|Feature
|Details
|Original Price
|Rs. 1100
|Discounted Price
|Rs. 500
|Internet
|20 GB
|Off-net Mins
|500
|Zong Mins
|5000
|SMS
|5000
|Validity
|Weekly
|Activation Code
|*3030#
Monthly Digital Max
|Feature
|Details
|Original Price
|Rs. 1700
|Discounted Price
|Rs. 999
|Internet
|100 GB
|Off-net Mins
|1000
|Zong Mins
|10000
|SMS
|10000
|Validity
|Weekly
|Activation Code
|*7333#
With these amazing discounts, Zong is making it easier and more affordable for new customers to enjoy the best of what it has to offer. Moreover, you can visit the link mentioned below to know about all Zong packages.
Zong Packages
Zong Call Packages
Zong Internet Packages
Zong SMS Packages
Zong Balance Check Code
Zong Advance Loan Code
Zong Internet Settings
Zong WhatsApp Packages
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!