Get Amazing Discounts on Popular Packages with Zong’s New SIM Offer

Zong 4G has announced an amazing new SIM offer which offers discounts on different packages. The discounts apply to the popular Zong bundles including the Weekly HLO offer, Weekly Azaadi offer, Monthly WhatsApp Plus, Monthly Supreme, and Monthly Digital Max packages. Here’s a detailed look at what each package offers:

Weekly HLO Offer

Feature Details Original Price Rs. 400 Discounted Price Rs. 199 Internet 15GB Off-net Mins 100 Zong Mins 5000 SMS 5000 Validity Weekly Activation Code *7000#

Weekly Azaadi Offer

Feature Details Original Price Rs. 520 Discounted Price Rs. 300 Internet 80 GB Off-net Mins 1000 Zong Mins 10000 SMS 10000 Validity Weekly Activation Code *1600#

Monthly WhatsApp Plus

Feature Details Original Price Rs. 300 Discounted Price Rs. 150 Internet 7 GB (WhatsApp & IMO) Off-net Mins 30 Zong Mins 200 SMS 200 Validity Weekly Activation Code *4000#

Monthly Supreme

Feature Details Original Price Rs. 1100 Discounted Price Rs. 500 Internet 20 GB Off-net Mins 500 Zong Mins 5000 SMS 5000 Validity Weekly Activation Code *3030#

Monthly Digital Max

Feature Details Original Price Rs. 1700 Discounted Price Rs. 999 Internet 100 GB Off-net Mins 1000 Zong Mins 10000 SMS 10000 Validity Weekly Activation Code *7333#

With these amazing discounts, Zong is making it easier and more affordable for new customers to enjoy the best of what it has to offer. Moreover, you can visit the link mentioned below to know about all Zong packages.

Zong Packages

Zong Call Packages

Zong Internet Packages

Zong SMS Packages

Zong Balance Check Code

Zong Advance Loan Code

Zong Internet Settings

Zong WhatsApp Packages