Get Amazing Discounts on Popular Packages with Zong’s New SIM Offer

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 31, 2024
Zong new sim offer

Zong 4G has announced an amazing new SIM offer which offers discounts on different packages. The discounts apply to the popular Zong bundles including the Weekly HLO offer, Weekly Azaadi offer, Monthly WhatsApp Plus, Monthly Supreme, and Monthly Digital Max packages. Here’s a detailed look at what each package offers:

Weekly HLO Offer

Feature Details
Original Price Rs. 400
Discounted Price Rs. 199
Internet 15GB
Off-net Mins 100
Zong Mins 5000
SMS 5000
Validity Weekly
Activation Code *7000#

Weekly Azaadi Offer

Feature Details
Original Price Rs. 520
Discounted Price Rs. 300
Internet 80 GB
Off-net Mins 1000
Zong Mins 10000
SMS 10000
Validity Weekly
Activation Code *1600#

Monthly WhatsApp Plus

Feature Details
Original Price Rs. 300
Discounted Price Rs. 150
Internet 7 GB (WhatsApp & IMO)
Off-net Mins 30
Zong Mins 200
SMS 200
Validity Weekly
Activation Code *4000#

Monthly Supreme

Feature Details
Original Price Rs. 1100
Discounted Price Rs. 500
Internet 20 GB
Off-net Mins 500
Zong Mins 5000
SMS 5000
Validity Weekly
Activation Code *3030#

Monthly Digital Max

Feature Details
Original Price Rs. 1700
Discounted Price Rs. 999
Internet 100 GB
Off-net Mins 1000
Zong Mins 10000
SMS 10000
Validity Weekly
Activation Code *7333#

With these amazing discounts, Zong is making it easier and more affordable for new customers to enjoy the best of what it has to offer. Moreover, you can visit the link mentioned below to know about all Zong packages.

