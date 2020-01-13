How To Gain Good Jobs In Pakistan In 2020 Skills To Gain In Order To Remain High-in-Demand

It is indeed a difficult task to stand out of the crowd in Pakistan to gain the limited number of job opportunities available. However, if you get equipped with the right skill set for the current timespan you will not only be valued within Pakistan but globally!

The digital era we today live in demands a high level of digital skills in order to maintain our demand in the global market. But, of all the options available which are the skills that may help you gain that dream job of yours?

Here is a list of 5 digital skills you can learn in order to become the public demand globally and unlock better job opportunities within Pakistan and from abroad in 2020.

1.Graphic designing

Graphic designing refers to creating content through visual representation on digital platforms. It consists of all the areas dealing with visual representation such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, 2D, 3D designing, Art direction, Colour theory, typography, print and editorial design etc It comes under the banner of freelancing and can be used to bring job opportunities at your doorstep from around the globe.

2.Photoshop

If you cannot become a Graphic designer as a whole then do opt to become a photoshop pro. Being a photoshop expert can make you the most valuable person in the world today. From photo-retouching to recreating, from website work to marketing projects and even product design, Photoshop can play a vital role in many positions and is used in every field today.

3.Content writing

Content writing requires good command on languages, especially English. It consists of creating content, editing content and proofreading content. It is one of the skills that come under the banner of freelancing thus can open up opportunities from around the globe.

4.Video editing

Whether it be youtube videos, wedding videos, advertisements or what so ever. We are surrounded with visual information today and that requires a lot of video editing skills which if you have, then you sure are in high demand. It requires learning to work on some professional video editing software such as Adobe Premium Pro Cc.

5.Digital Marketing

Digital marketing is promoting a business or a brand through social networking and digital platforms. The Internet has evolved into the major business tool for Sale, purchase and promotions. Digital marketing is managing and regulating such purposes and is a very high-in-demand skill to achieve in 2020 for Pakistanis.

Learn Digital Skills via DigiSkills here.