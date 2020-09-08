Get Connected to Friends with Telenor 15 Day Economy SMS Bundle
Sending a message is the most convenient way to communicate with your loved ones. You can express what you feel. You can deliver and say all those words to the recipient which you can’t say on a phone call. Plus SMS is the simple and easiest way of making connections. This is the reason that Telenor brings an amazing offer for you. Activate the Telenor 15 Day Economy SMS Bundle and stay connected with all your pals.
Get Connected to Friends with Telenor 15 Day Economy SMS Bundle
Validity 15 Days
SMS 800
Dial 555 or *345*112#
Sending text messages has never been more convenient. So, what are you waiting for? Activate the 15 Day Economy SMS Bundle as soon as possible.
Offer Eligibility
All Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer.
Validity
The subscription is valid for 15 days.
Terms and Conditions
- Dial *111# (Charges Rs. 0.24 ) to check Free SMS Balance after subscription.
- Free SMS can be used for ANY network in the country
- This is a limited time offer.
Source: Telenor
About Telenor:
Telenor is one of the world’s largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide but focused on Scandinavia and Asia. It has extensive broadband and TV distribution operations in four Nordic countries, and a 10-year-old research and business line for Machine-to-Machine technology. Telenor owns networks in 9 countries. (Wikipedia)
Recommended Reading: Enjoy Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package at Rs. 5 incl. Tax