Why so upset? Not getting enough data to get the freedom to enjoy long-time streaming and browsing? Ufone brings an amazing offer for all the Ufone subscribers.Now enjoy ‘double the internet‘ with Weekly Internet Plus in same price of Rs.175.

By subscribing this amazing offer, you will get to enjoy non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more. Ufone is bringing an amazing internet offer with 6GB volume for all the users to explore the World and much more online.

Ufone users will get 3 GB + 3GB (from 1am to 8 am) by availing this offer.

Get Double the Internet with Ufone Weekly Internet Plus

1 Validity 07 Calendar Days 2 Charges Rs. 175 (load) 3 To subscribe dial *260#

Terms & Condition:

Subscribers can dial *260# to subscribe to the product.

Subscribers will be able to use 3 GB + 3GB (from 1am to 8 am).

Weekly Internet Plus is a non-recursive product.

Weekly Internet Plus is available on all commercial prepaid packages.

Multiple subscriptions are allowed.

Resource accumulation is not allowed.

Subscribers can query remaining data by dialing *706#.

All the above mentioned terms and conditions are applicable on this new internet offer. So don’t miss the chance to avail this offer and get the double entertainment by subscribing the Ufone double the internet’ with Weekly Internet Plus in same old price.

Recommended Reading: Enjoy Your Whole Week with Ufone Super Internet Offer