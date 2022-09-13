Get Early Access to Home app features with Google’s Preview Program

Whenever some new feature is on its way, some users are able to access it prior time as a part of testing. The same is the case with Google which rolls out beta tester programs providing early access to upcoming features for Android users. While this is a general practice, such early programs have been skipped when it comes to the Google Home app. However, lately but Google is bringing change to this practice in the coming future by providing early access to the app with Google’s Preview Program.

In the APK teardown of the Google Home app’s latest version, people have discovered the public preview of the app. For those who don’t know about APK teardown, it shows the features that are in making. It gives information about the upcoming features in the future. However, at the same time, there is no guarantee that Google is going to make these features a reality in the next update.

Google’s Preview Program-Access Home App Features with Ease

However, when it comes to the Google Home launch on Android, there is evidence surfacing on the internet that confirms the roll-out of this feature.

Other than this, a sing up page also already exists that can be accessed through the Android phone by clicking on this link. This link will allow you to request an invite when the program is fully available.

If you are planning to signup you need to know that the beta programs are not perfect. There is a possibility that the new features are accompanied by bugs and can cause an issue with the app as well. So keep your heart big before you opt for it.

