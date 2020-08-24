Get Great Value for Money with Ufone Postpay Business Prime Packages

Ufone is a brand of youngsters. Its turn but that doesn’t mean that it forgets the other segments of our society. Ufone might be emphasizing more on youth, but it remembers other division and launch amazing features for them as well. Usually, the business community is neglected by telecom operators however, Ufone has equally given them the same opportunities by introducing Ufone Postpay Business Prime Packages.

Ufone Postpay Business Prime Packages

Now Ufone Business Customers can enjoy more value for money with exclusive Postpay Business Prime Buckets! The business community is provided with six packages divided into three units mainly ‘Data’,’Onnet’, and Offnet’, and users can choose one or more depending upon their needs.

Here are the offer details:

Data Package Data (MBs) Price Business Prime Connect 6 GB 6000 MB Rs. 500 + tax Business Prime Connect 10 GB 10000 MB Rs. 750 + tax

On-net Package Minutes Price Business Prime Call 1500 1500 Rs. 200 + tax Business Prime Call Unlimited 10000 Rs. 500 + tax

Off-net Package Minutes Price Business Prime Talk 250 250 Rs. 250 + tax Business Prime Talk 500 500 Rs. 500 + tax Ufone Postpay Business Prime Packages: Terms and Conditions: With PrimeTalk Unlimited, enjoy 10,000 U2U and PTCL minutes per month.

With PrimeTalk buckets, enjoy U2U and PTCL minutes

This promotion is valid for selected business customers only.

Promotion valid for lockdown period only, subject to reversal at any point by Ufone.

All charges mentioned are exclusive of tax.

Regional tax details are available on here.

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.

All Postpay products are auto-recursive unless otherwise stated.

Terms & Conditions apply.

