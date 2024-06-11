Get Leica Experience Now on iPhone with New LUX App

The LUX app offers 11 distinct color profiles that emulate those found in both modern and classic Leica cameras. Featuring a fully automatic camera mode like Apple’s native camera app, the app also boasts an Aperture mode powered by AI to imitate the style, bokeh, and aperture effects of lenses like the Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH.

The app is free to download. However, the complimentary version is limited to five Leica Looks and one lens imitation. People who want access to the full range of profiles, lenses, and additional refined features need to subscribe for $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

These features on the iPhone are substantial for Leica brand enthusiasts. Previously, the only way to enjoy Leica’s photographic expertise on a mobile phone was via a Xiaomi device. The effectiveness of these Leica features on the iPhone still remains questionable.

The iOS app does a praiseworthy job of mimicking the Leica experience, however, early user feedback and sample images reveal some issues. For instance, image artifacts, jagged edges, and other minor imperfections. Future software updates may improve these flaws however, the absence of a direct partnership with Apple introduces intrinsic limitations. Anyhow, this app depicts the closest approximation to a Leica-branded iPhone experience currently available. So, enjoy!

The Leica Lux app is exclusive to iPhone users via the App Store. There have been no words on whether an Android version will be developed. However, there is hope among the community for such an expansion. By interweaving Leica’s renowned photography features, the LUX app brings a new level of refinement to iPhone photography. This app improves image quality and allows users to experience the iconic Leica look and feel on their smartphones. As mobile photography continues to evolve, the LUX app stands out as a considerable development for photo fanatics and professionals alike.