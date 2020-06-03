Jazz subscribers can now enjoy an amazing discount offer. Now all the subscribers of Jazz can get to enjoy 2 Mcqs + 2 regular drinks only rs. In 540 with jazz world. Get this super deal of Mcdonald’s and free home delivery. what you have to do for that? Simply download the Jazz World app today.

Get Mcdonald’s Super Deal with Jazz World

Jazz World is the one-stop solution to all your Jazz / Warid account needs. You can now manage your account easily with a few taps.

Amazing features:

• Qibla direction compass

• Sehr & Iftar calendar during the holy month of Ramzan

• Get alerts for Sehr and Iftar in your city

• View and get alerts for prayer times in your city

• Daily Ayaat and Ahadees-e-Mubarak

• Duas for Ramzan and the 99 names of Allah

• All-new digital Tasbeeh Counter

• Play 250+ games within Jazz World

• Avail 10,000+ discounts from your favourite brands and restaurants!

• Get daily free internet. Login every day and claim a new reward every time. Come back daily for bigger rewards

• Invite friends to get free data. Get 50MB on inviting each friend, while your friend gets 100MB. Invite more friends to get more rewards.

Account management features:

View your prepaid balance and postpaid bill

• Download your postpaid bill

• Stay aware of your usage and remaining MB, Minutes and SMS

• View expiry dates for your subscribed packages on prepaid numbers

• Subscribe to your favorite packages and offers

• Login with one click when using the Jazz data network

• Manage up to 5 numbers with your Jazz World account

• Get packages and offers specially recommended for your usage

• Recharge your prepaid balance and pay your postpaid bill using JazzCash, credit/debit cards or scratch cards

• Submit and view the status of complaints

• Get exclusive discounted bundles

• View and download your usage history

• View and download recharge history

• View and download package subscription history

• Order new or replacement SIMs and get them delivered to your doorstep

• Non-Jazz users can also experience the app

Source: Jazz