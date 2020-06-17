Here comes an amazing offer for Jazz customers. Jazz has brought more data on the Subscription of Monthly Super Duper Plus through Jazz World. The Super Duper Plus offer gives you 20 GB data on manual subscription. But if you subscribe to this offer on Jazz World, you will get 1 GB more. Moreover, users will also get 5000 on-net minutes and SMS and 300 off-net minutes.

Get More Data on Subscription of Monthly Super Duper Plus through Jazz World

Offered Incentives:

20GB + 1GB

5000 on-net minutes

5000 SMS

300 off-net minutes

Subscription Fee:

The offer is available in Rs. 977

Terms and Conditions:

This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *707# again to avail the Offer more than once.

All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 30th calendar day

Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)

Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime

Free Data MBs are for 2G/3G/4G

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Call setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, balance of Rs. 0.15 needs to make calls through bundle”

Source: Jazz