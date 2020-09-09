Get More with Telenor Mega Weekly Easy Card

Get More Se Zyada More! Telenor is offering you an amazing package that ALLOWS you TO enjoy a lot than ever before. Rock your whole week with Telenor Mega Weekly Easy Card.

If you want to activate the offer then you need to dial *001# and you will get to enjoy Internet-10GB (Incl. 5GB 1AM – 11AM), Onnet -2000 Telenor+PTCL minutes, Offnet- 70 minutes, and SMS 2000.