Get More with Telenor Mega Weekly Easy Card
Get More Se Zyada More! Telenor is offering you an amazing package that ALLOWS you TO enjoy a lot than ever before. Rock your whole week with Telenor Mega Weekly Easy Card.
If you want to activate the offer then you need to dial *001# and you will get to enjoy Internet-10GB (Incl. 5GB 1AM – 11AM), Onnet -2000 Telenor+PTCL minutes, Offnet- 70 minutes, and SMS 2000.
A super package with More Se Zyada data, minutes, and SMS for the whole week! Telenor Mega Weekly Easy Card gives you tension free connectivity wherever you go. Browsing, streaming, socializing and chatting – do it all in with one ultimate offer!
|Internet
|10GB (Incl. 5GB 1AM – 11AM)
|Onnet
|2000 Telenor+PTCL minutes
|Offnet
|70 minutes
|SMS
|2000
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The package is valid for 7 days from the subscription date and subscribers will be informed when the package expires at midnight.
Terms and Conditions
- For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- Re-subscription within validity period of the offer will add additional internet to existing internet volume.
- To check remaining internet MB’s, dial *999#.
FAQs: