Get PTA Approved iPhone 16 Series In Easy Monthly Installments

Apple has recently launched the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. However, netizens and experts have shown disappointment as there hasn’t been any significant upgrade in the series besides an improved camera. IPhone is renowned for offering innovation, though we haven’t seen much in the previous 4-5 generations. Still, many wish to purchase the new model from the iPhone 16 series but don’t have the required budget. Well, they don’t need to worry as Alfa Mall is offering all models of the iPhone 16 series in easy monthly installments.

Product Name/Model Price 0% Markup (3 months) 0% Markup (6 months) 9 months (2.50% Markup) 12 months (2.50% Markup) 18 months (2.50% Markup) 24 months (2.50% Markup) 36 months (2.50% Markup) iPhone 16 128GB 387,759 129,253 64,627 50,527 39,489 29,823 23,343 17,973 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 475,519 159,506 79,753 62,489 48,427 36,226 28,222 22,040 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 489,799 163,266 81,633 63,483 49,483 37,369 29,486 22,704 iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 607,149 202,383 101,191 78,841 61,599 46,477 36,250 28,141 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 571,429 190,476 95,238 74,523 58,422 44,096 34,566 26,486 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 647,959 215,986 107,993 84,638 66,839 50,457 39,564 30,486 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 734,699 244,900 122,450 95,724 74,842 56,478 44,229 34,053

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee for the 3-month installment plan and a 5% processing fee for 6-month installment plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, you must keep in mind that the offer is only valid for Bank Alfalah credit card holders, who must have the required limit to make the purchase. Besides, visit the link mentioned below to know about the PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 series, if you are planning to import it in Pakistan.

