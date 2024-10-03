Get PTA Approved iPhone 16 Series In Easy Monthly Installments
Apple has recently launched the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. However, netizens and experts have shown disappointment as there hasn’t been any significant upgrade in the series besides an improved camera. IPhone is renowned for offering innovation, though we haven’t seen much in the previous 4-5 generations. Still, many wish to purchase the new model from the iPhone 16 series but don’t have the required budget. Well, they don’t need to worry as Alfa Mall is offering all models of the iPhone 16 series in easy monthly installments.
|Product Name/Model
|Price
|0% Markup (3 months)
|0% Markup (6 months)
|9 months (2.50% Markup)
|12 months (2.50% Markup)
|18 months (2.50% Markup)
|24 months (2.50% Markup)
|36 months (2.50% Markup)
|iPhone 16 128GB
|387,759
|129,253
|64,627
|50,527
|39,489
|29,823
|23,343
|17,973
|iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
|475,519
|159,506
|79,753
|62,489
|48,427
|36,226
|28,222
|22,040
|iPhone 16 Pro 128GB
|489,799
|163,266
|81,633
|63,483
|49,483
|37,369
|29,486
|22,704
|iPhone 16 Pro 512GB
|607,149
|202,383
|101,191
|78,841
|61,599
|46,477
|36,250
|28,141
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB
|571,429
|190,476
|95,238
|74,523
|58,422
|44,096
|34,566
|26,486
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB
|647,959
|215,986
|107,993
|84,638
|66,839
|50,457
|39,564
|30,486
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB
|734,699
|244,900
|122,450
|95,724
|74,842
|56,478
|44,229
|34,053
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee for the 3-month installment plan and a 5% processing fee for 6-month installment plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, you must keep in mind that the offer is only valid for Bank Alfalah credit card holders, who must have the required limit to make the purchase. Besides, visit the link mentioned below to know about the PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 series, if you are planning to import it in Pakistan.
https://www.phoneworld.com.pk/apple-iphone-16-16-plus-16-pro-16-pro-max-pta-tax/
