Get PTA Approved iPhone 16 With Jazz & Supercharge Your Digital Experience

Pakistan’s leading telecom provider, Jazz brings an exclusive and irresistible offer for its customers. You can now order a PTA approved iPhone 16 via Jazz and unlock a world of benefits—6 months of free airtime, 200GB internet, e-SIM, and a host of discount incentives. This amazing Jazz package comes with value-added services like handset insurance, Golootlo discounts, and much more. Jazz wants to make sure you get not just a phone, but an all-inclusive experience, packed with perks across entertainment, travel, and connectivity.

Get Your PTA Approved iPhone 16 from Jazz: Free Airtime, Entertainment, and Discounts—All in One!“

It is an irresistible offer for people who love premium devices. This Jazz iPhone 16 offer brings unmatched value at no extra cost beyond the handset. Here’s what you get:

Unlimited talk time on all networks

200GB Internet for fast, uninterrupted browsing

Unlimited SMS to stay connected

A free e-SIM makes it easier than ever to switch between networks and devices

Handset Insurance worth up to PKR 100K, covering theft, loss, and damage for up to 12 months

Entertainment on the Go with Tamasha

With the Jazz iPhone 16 offer, you’ll get access to Tamasha, an entertainment hub offering:

Live streaming of cricket, football, and other sports

The latest Pakistani movies and top-trending Hollywood films and TV series

Regional dramas and content in your local language

Live news channels and shows for all ages, including kids’ programs and Islamic channels

More Deals: Food, Rides, & More

Beyond the amazing airtime and internet, Jazz has thrown in bonuses from famous platforms like Foodpanda, Careem, and Golootlo:

Pandapro Subscription : Enjoy free subscription access with advantages like exclusive Foodpanda discounts.

: Enjoy free subscription access with advantages like exclusive Foodpanda discounts. Careem Cashback : Get PKR 200 cashback on 3 rides every month, offering total savings of PKR 600 per month.

: Get PKR 200 cashback on 3 rides every month, offering total savings of PKR 600 per month. Golootlo Gold Voucher: Unlock discounts across 25,000+ retailers nationwide, making dining, shopping, and more affordable.

Travel Perks with Bookme.pk

Jazz also brings exclusive deals for travel lovers with Bookme.pk, where they can avail:

Up to 5% off on bus tickets

PKR 150 off on airline tickets and car rentals

Free baggage wrap facility with airline tickets at major airports (ISB, KHI, LHR)

Access to exclusive movie premieres and discounted airport pickup/drop-off services

Jazz wants to make your iPhone 16 not just a device, but a gateway to a complete digital lifestyle. Whether it’s free airtime, high-speed data, or exciting discounts, the telecom provider ensures you have everything at your fingertips—right from the moment you unbox your iPhone. So, what are you waiting for? Unlock an ocean of premium benefits and features, all included in the price of your handset, right now!

Hurry! It’s a limited-time offer, apply now!