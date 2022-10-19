Get Ready for Meta’s New VR Horror Experiences for Halloween

This year, Meta is taking a more VR-aligned approach to Halloween, offering Meta Quest fans a variety of new, immersive horror experiences. The first is a brand-new, 180-degree VR experience called “Haunted House,” which was made by director Eli Roth, who previously made the movies “Cabin Fever” and “Hostel.”

The film, starring Vanessa Hudgens, takes place at a terrifying home party where the guests have been transformed into dolls. Meta also has a new four-episode VR miniseries titled ‘Scream Park’ starring Grace Van Dien from ‘Stranger Things.’

Meta also hosts a variety of other Halloween-themed VR activities, such as:

Alien Apocalypse

It is a 360-degree VR video based on The War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown

Everyone’s favorite clown cannot wait to meet you in virtual reality. Location filming took place at the Derry Festival and Funhouse in Derry, Maine.

Tokyo case:

This two-part, 360-degree Japanese short horror film is sweeping Meta Quest Television. Episode 1 is currently online, and Episode 2 will premiere on October 21.

Meta Horizon Worlds Drive-In:

You can experience streaming a collection of monster horror films from Crypt TV which are Halloween-themed. Horizon Worlds.

Meta’s more interactive VR space is still in its infancy, so no, the experience does not appear to be as good or terrifying as these other VR activities. But it’ll get better over time. Probably. In either case, you have access to the entirety of what VR has to offer, including terrifying, immersive, polished VR experiences.

And you can anticipate Meta to continue to place a greater emphasis on VR activations such as these in the future, as it tries to promote the metaverse and generate interest in its VR tools. They may be worth a look, particularly for those seeking a clearer idea of where things are headed and what is feasible in Meta’s virtual reality surroundings.

