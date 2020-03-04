The information we are getting these days is the launch date of those phones that were first scheduled to launch at MWC. After the cancellation of MWC, many smartphone companies have announced the launch date of their flagship devices. Just like Realme and Redmi, HMD Global has also revealed the launch date of its upcoming new Nokia smartphones. Because of the safety reasons, Realme and Redmi will launch their phones in an online-only event. However, HMD Global has an event on March 19 in London to reveal its phones.

Get Ready For New Nokia Smartphones on March 19 in London

HMD Global VP Juho Sarvikas has revealed this news on his Twitter account. Let’s have a look at it first.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

The company is planning to give surprise to its fan, I guess. As you can see the promo comes with a James Bond twist which hints a collaboration with the storied movie franchise. Some rumours also claim that the phone will come with Bond accessories for Nokia handsets. But what the surprise will be, we will get to know on the launch day.

In my opinion, the company will surely launch its first 5G smartphone. According to many reports, Nokia 8.2 will be the company’s first 5G phone to come with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. As it is clear from the previous launch, Nokia focuses on its all type of fans. There may be a new midrange Nokia 5.2 and entry-level Nokia 1.3. Let’s wait and watch what the surprise will be.