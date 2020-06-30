Samsung Galaxy Fold and its 5G sibling are already grabbing the attention of the fans in the market and everyone is talking about these devices nowadays, however, the company has also announced that it is planning to launch a Lite variant in early 2021. So get ready for the Launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite in 2021.

Get Ready For the Launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite in 2021

The Sources from South Korea said that the phone will come with not so impressive specs but will come with a manageable price. This upcoming phone will be available at KRW1.32 million, which is about $1,100 or €975.

The device will have a single punch-hole camera on the front/inside. Moreover, there will also be two shooters on the outside, a recently leaked render shared. The leak also highlighted that the bezels of the upcoming Fold phone will be thinner.

According to GSMA, “The reason we’re not looking at an earlier arrival is that Samsung wants to concentrate on the development of the Galaxy Note20 family due to the sluggish performance of the Galaxy S20 lineup. The COVID-19 pandemic heavily affected flagship sales, while shipments of mid-range and entry-level phones are slowly recovering.”

Well, Samsung always gives its users new technology by introducing new devices which is no doubt appreciable.

Recommended Reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification