Get Ready for the Poco F7 Ultra: The Brand’s First Ultra Phone!

Like all other smartphone makers, Poco keeps introducing new handsets to give its rivals tough competition. Now, the company is gearing up for an exciting announcement with the upcoming Poco F7 series. According to the latest reports, the all-new series will include the brand’s first-ever Ultra model. GSMA’s IMEI database leaks have confirmed the presence of the Poco F7 Ultra.

Poco F7 Ultra Confirmed: What to Expect from This First-of-Its-Kind Phone

The first-ever Poco Ultra phone carries the model number 24122RKC7G. This model will reportedly join the highly anticipated Poco F7 Pro. However, now the question arises whether the vanilla F7 will be dropped or will this new series feature three distinct variants. There have been no official words regarding this handset yet.

The Poco F7 Ultra seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K80. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power it. Moreover, it will showcase a high-quality 2K flat OLED display manufactured by TCL, although additional specifications remain under wraps for now. Poco will definitely pack its first-ever Ultra phone with promising features. So, let’s wait and see! As the launch approaches, Poco fans eagerly await further details, which are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. With this innovative step into the Ultra territory, Poco aims to improve its competitive edge in the smartphone market.

Meanwhile, the Poco M7 Pro 5G has been generating significant buzz. The recent developments have fueled even more speculation about its launch. Initially spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification website along with the Xiaomi Pad 7, the device now surfaced on Indonesia’s SDPPI certification site. These certifications suggest that the global launch of the Poco M7 Pro 5G is drawing closer.

Check Out: Buy iPhone 16 Series in Pakistan at 0% Markup with Silkbank Credit Cards – PhoneWorld