Get Ready for the Unveiling of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Series in San Francisco

According to a credible source, the tech giant Samsung will be launching the new Galaxy S24 series in January of 2023. Like always, the new series will be launched in an Unpacked event that will be held in San Francisco, as we witnessed last year.

The source also said that the event will take place at the place which is just a one-hour drive from Apple’s HQ in Cupertino. This is hardly a surprise, as the Galaxy S23 series was also unveiled in San Francisco, and Samsung has a history of launching its flagship products in the US. It is pertinent to mention here that the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 also debuted in New York.

The company hosted the last Unpacked in South Korea to glorify its home country and its bid for Expo 2030, which could take place in Busan (the second-biggest city after Seoul).

Users can expect to see three of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones, the vanilla S24 and S24+ with a mixture of Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets and a Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusively equipped with the Qualcomm platform. It was recently spotted on Geekbench as well.

