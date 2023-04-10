Get Ready For These Two Highly-Requested Tekken 8 Features

The famous arcade fighting series, Tekken 8 is nowadays catching a major buzz in the gaming industry. Do you wanna know why? Recently, the top boss Katsuhiro Harada has confirmed two new features that gamers have been requesting for a long time. The good part of the news for gaming fans is that Bandai Namco and the Tekken developers are now working on an upcoming fighting game that focuses on the Mishima and Kazama beef, with a new amazing story for the iconic father and son.
If you guys don’t know let me tell you that Tekken 7 was centered on Heihachi and Kazuya’s father-and-son problems, however, Tekken 8 will relay the story behind the return of Jin Kazama to fight against his nefarious father, Kazuya Mishima. Katsuhiro Harada has been providing gamers with answers to their most frequently asked questions about the upcoming Tekken 8 Game. He has revealed two new Tekken 8 features coming soon.
Two New Tekken 8 Features Confirmed
The first feature that will be finally steering in crossplay for the different platforms is going to release, allowing friends and competitors to witness matches despite playing on different devices. It means that gamers from the PS5, Xbox Series S, and X, as well as the PC, would be able to match up and settle it on the arena. On the contrary, the next rollback feature is a renowned net code for fighting games like Tekken that helps in reducing the latency for online battles between gamers.
It would not be wrong to say that the Crossplay and rollback will improve the Tekken 8 experience for gamers. It will be allowing them to join in and match up against each other. For all who don’t know, the EVO 2022 event showcased the return of the fighting franchise in the gaming industry, with Tekken 8’s confirmation by a teaser trailer. This teaser had the Tekken 7 free update to gamers and the announcement of the Global Finals as well. Together with that, it shows a montage of Kazuya from his early designs down to the latest which is on Tekken 8. So, brace yourselves as your favorite gameplay is on its way.
