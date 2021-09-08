Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 series announced in Pakistan

Infinix a leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has today announced the launch of its new laptop series – INBook X1. Infinix is entering into a new category with the launch of its all-new laptop INBook X1 in Pakistan. Combining a stylish, thin, and lightweight design with ultimate performance, the launch represents Infinix’s foray into a new product category, as it join forces with Intel and Microsoft. The premium laptop comes with Intel 10th gen CPUs and 1080p IPS display. INBook X1 comes in 3 variants: Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 with the price starting from 79,900 PKR.

“Leveraging our deep understanding of consumers in the smartphone space, we are thrilled to enter a new era with Intel and Microsoft by launching our first laptop series. This not only marks a significant milestone for the brand, but also signifies our commitment to our global customers,” said Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan.

By leveraging a deep understanding of consumers, Infinix is proudly entering a new era by launching its first laptop series. Its debutant INBook X1 is already looking like a much stronger contender initially as anticipated. The Infinix INBook X1 is the company’s first-ever laptop which it has launched in Pakistan after gaining massive love and trust from its customers globally. INBook will be available in three variants one with the Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, second with Core i5, and third the Core i7-1065G7, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD Pro.

Infinix INBook X1 will debut in the coming days and it will be available for pre-order. The customers will be able to use this premium quality product soon. The laptop will be available in 3 variants priced at Rs. 79,900 for Core i3, Rs. 99,900 for Core i5, and 137,999 for the X1 Pro Core i7. The Infinix fans can pre-order it from its retailer website Daraz.pk at an exclusive and discounted rates soon.

Looking to buy a device in Pakistan? Head to Phoneworld’s mobile directory to know about the prices and specifications of mobile devices in Pakistan.