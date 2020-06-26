Get Ready to Enjoy Google Meet Custom Backgrounds

Now you will get to enjoy Google Meet Custom Backgrounds. Google is working on a number of upcoming Meet features for education and enterprise customers. These new features will include blurred and custom backgrounds, hand raising, and new moderation controls.

Soon Google Meet will allow you to blur your background or replace it entirely similar to Zoom and other video conferencing apps.

With Google frames feature, you will be able to hide your surroundings in case you don’t want others to see. In the coming months, all the users will get to see the Custom Google Meet backgrounds in the app.

Other features on the Meet road map include:

Hand raising : Increase participation in larger meetings by enabling participants to “raise their hands” when they have a question or something to say.

Increase participation in larger meetings by enabling participants to “raise their hands” when they have a question or something to say. Meeting attendance : Give meeting hosts a simple way to see who attended their meeting.

Give meeting hosts a simple way to see who attended their meeting. Breakout rooms : Make it easy for large meetings to split into smaller groups, have parallel discussions, and reconvene once finished.

Make it easy for large meetings to split into smaller groups, have parallel discussions, and reconvene once finished. Q&A : Provide a channel for the audience to ask questions without disrupting the flow of the conversation.

Provide a channel for the audience to ask questions without disrupting the flow of the conversation. Polling : Engage participants in large meetings with real-time polling.

Engage participants in large meetings with real-time polling. Additional moderator controls: Give meeting hosts additional controls for muting, presenting, joining, and more.

Source: Google

