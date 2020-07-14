If you buy the OnePlus Nord then gift the selfie stick to your friend. Now, you won’t need it anymore because you can use the ultra-wide selfie cam instead of a selfie stick. The company says that the wider lens fits more in the frame.

The Nord is the first OnePlus that is coming with a dual selfie cam. The Nord’s Instagram handle says that the secondary module will be having a 105° ultra-wide-angle lens.

Get Ready to Experience 105° Ultra Wide Selfie Camera in the OnePlus Nord

The list of leaked specs shows that the camera section of the phone will consist of ultra-wide cameras which will have an 8 MP sensor and will be paired with the 32 MP main selfie cam. At the rear of the phone, you will find a quad setup – 48 MP wide, 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and 5 MP depth sensor.

The company is planning to launch the device on July 21 officially. The company will also launch the OnePlus Buds at the event.

Well, it is important to mention here that please watch your step when taking a selfie because your life is precious than your selfies. Also, note it down that a study published in 2018 found 259 selfie-related deaths between October 2011 and November 2017. Selfie is fun but don’t let this fun to ruin your life.

