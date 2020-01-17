Samsung is getting ready to introduce the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite globally and soon after the official launch these devices will land in Pakistan. These “lite” models are not so cheaper than the other phones but their names show that they will be affordable which is not true. However, they do bring a various and new features.

Get Ready to Experience Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note10 in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 48MP main camera on its back with Super Steady OIS, and it will run on Snapdragon 855 chipset. The screen size of the S10 Lite is actually bigger than that of the Galaxy S10+, even if it’s not as sharp (1080p+ vs. 1440p+). The powerhouse of phone is fueled by 4,500mAh battery. The Galaxy S10 Lite has a dedicated 5MP macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is gonna appear with the fully-featured S Pen along with Air Command motion gestures, so it will give you no doubt the premium and awesome experience. The screen size is 6.7” which is halfway between the Note10 and Note10+ in terms of size. You will enjoy while watching videos on this this big screen.

The camera section of Galaxy Note10 Lite has a triple 12MP camera on the back with a telephoto lens (2x), bringing it closer to the capabilities of the full-fat Note10. The Galaxy Note10 Lite is powered by the older Exynos 9810 chipset. Both the Galaxy Note10 Lite and S10 Lite feature a 32MP selfie camera.

