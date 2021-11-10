Get Ready to Grab Poco M4 Pro 5G Tomorrow

Poco has launched its M3 Pro 5G half a year ago, Now, the company has launched the successor of it. Poco M4 Pro 5G is finally official. The phone has come with many improvements and a very sleek design.

The display of the Poco M4 Pro 5G is slightly larger. It has a 6.6” screen with 1080p+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual-camera system. The main camera switched to a 50MP sensor. The notable change here is the addition of an 8MP ultrawide camera with 119º FoV, which will offer extra flexibility when shooting with the M4 Pro. Also, the resolution of the selfie camera was doubled to 16 MP.

Basically, it is an affordable 5G phone with great battery life. Moreover, the phone comes with the Dimensity 810 chipset. Also, it has a 5,000 mAh battery, the same as in the previous generation. The upgrade here is charge speed – with the included 33W adapter (up from 18W), a 0-100% charge can be achieved in 59 minutes. A quick 10-minute charge is enough for watching nearly 2 and a half hours of video.

This model also includes stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microSD expansion slot. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability:

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available globally on 11.11 sales. The base version will start at €230 (~PKR 45,000), the upgraded 6/128 GB model will cost €250 (~PKR 49,000). Three colour options will be available at launch: Power Black, Cool Blue and the trademark Poco Yellow.

