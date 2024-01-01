Get Ready to Pay a Fee for Disowning any SIM Card

In a recent development, the cellular mobile operators (CMOs) in Pakistan have started the implementation of a SIM disowning charge of PKR 200. It is being done in line with directives from the national telecom regulator, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). PTA has given this directive for the following reasons:

It wants to stop the misuse of free SIM cards

It wants to tackle the involvement of mobile services in illicit activities.

Previously, the national telecom regulator had urged users to disown or return unnecessary SIM cards without incurring any charges by December 31, 2023. The Authority has decided not to give any extension on the deadline for the disowning or return of unnecessary SIM cards.

Moreover, the PTA clarified that the disowning fee applies to SIM cards with a retention period of less than six months. The users will be eligible for a one-time fee waiver if a SIM card is issued in their name illegally or without their consent.

The decision to impose the disowning fee came after reports received by the PTA indicated that certain users were exploiting this facility. They were allegedly handing these SIM cards to unauthorized individuals for use in illegal activities, and later disowning the SIM cards once identified, and then getting a new SIM card from a new telecom provider.

The disowning fee will be imposed across the whole country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

