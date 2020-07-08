Get Ready to Receive Instagram Pinned Comments Feature

A few months back, Instagram revealed the upcoming feature that will help the company to combat fake news. Instagram pinned Comments Feature, which was being tested in May, is finally coming to our devices. This feature allows users to pin three comments to the top of the post. In this way, an author can easily control the thread of comments while highlighting only positive comments, and while hurtful and abusive comments will automatically go down.

Instagram pinned comments feature is rolling out to everyone now

The company is automatically deleting a lot of comments that spread misinformation, hatred, and hoaxes. But this Pin Comment Feature will make it easier for the company to build a positive image while helping people to stay positive. To Pin, a comment user needs to swipe left to see the options: reporting, deleting, and replying. By the end of these options, there will be a pushpin icon as well.

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌 That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

From last some year, the photo-sharing app is trying to improve its tools and services to fight harassment and spread fake news that creates unrest among users. No doubt, Instagram, to some extent, has improved the overall situation, and it now users AI to block offensive comments on its platforms automatically. The new Pinned comment feature will be more useful than before as it will manually help creators and businesses to control what people post on their profiles.

Also Read: Instagram New Features will Combat Bullying