Get Ready to Use Zu Bicycle Sharing System in Peshawar for Daily Commute

Zu Bicycle sharing system in Peshawar has remained in news for so long and finally, it is all set to go live soon. This industry-first initiative is owned by a government-owned TransPeshawar company which is about to be launched Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

Zu Bicycle Sharing System in Peshawar

For this project, 360 bicycles had reached the city and 32 stations had been planned in University Town and Hayatabad areas out of which some are ready. While telling about this project, an official from the company said:

“By adding non-motorized traffic along the entire corridor and providing first and last-mile connectivity, the Peshawar BRT will be promoting a pollution-free environment, good health, and convenience of commuters,”

Commuters need to register themselves in the system and have to deposit requisite security to use Zu smart card or Zu mobile app to rent bicycles. Customers would be able to check the credits and credentials and the bicycle kiosks installed at stations.

This borrowing of bicycles and returning it back will be an entirely best experience for people living in Peshawar but no doubt it is the best thing for young people who can travel by borrowing bicycles at cost-effective prices. We are coming across several images on stations where we can see bicycles which shows that this project is going live in a couple of days. Furthermore, KPK is far ahead of the rest of Pakistan in adopting new concepts and technologies.

Also Read: FM Qureshi Stresses on Use of Modern Technology for Efficiency in Official Matters