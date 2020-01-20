Get Ready to Welcome Animated Stickers in Latest WhatsApp Beta for Android Update

Latest WhatsApp Beta for Android Update has arrived with lots of new features and bug fixes. With the Update to the Facebook Owned App, WhatsApp, we have got a slight hint that soon the messaging app will bring the support for animated stickers. This news was revealed by no one other than WABetaInfo who spotted tracks hinting the animated stickers. Right now, we cannot see this feature as it is not available; however, we expect to see it in the coming future.

Welcome Animated Stickers in Latest WhatsApp Beta for Android Update

While telling about the stickers, WABeta Info said:

“All Stickers Packs received a server-side update from WhatsApp! Open WhatsApp > Chat > Stickers button > Plus icon and you see “UPDATE” for all packs you have previously downloaded. Reasons for the update are actually unknown. Maybe some improvements,”

WhatsApp’s most awaited feature, Disappearing Messages was also found in the latest beta version 2.19.275 for Android. This feature has gained a lot of importance due to its nature. This feature allows group admins to set a specific limit for any message. When that limit crosses, that message will be automatically deleted for everyone.

Previously, we were told that this feature would land for individual chats as well; however, according to the latest report, this feature will be limited to group chats only.

Furthermore, the feature which took too much time to show up that is WhatsApp dark Mode is finally available and launched for some people to pass the testing phase. Moreover, WhatsApp was down yesterday, and many users were unable to send media files to each other. To know more about the regions covered by this outrage, click here.