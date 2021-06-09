TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 TV brand has collaborated with Peshawar Zalmi for the launch of their Augmented Reality Application, TCL x Zalmi AR ZNAPSHOT, that enables the users to experience cricket fever at a new level. Zalmi fans can take pictures with their favourite Zalmi players using TCL x Zalmi AR ZnapShot. To commemorate the launch, TCL and Zalmi are giving away exciting prizes, TCL LEDs and Zalmi goodies to their fans.

Get ready to win with TCL and Peshawar Zalmi

All you have to do to win is:

Download TCL x Zalmi AR ZNAPSHOT APP from Google Play Store or Apple App store. Take a ZnapShot with your favourite Zalmi players in front of any monument, playing cricket, with other Zalmi fans, pose wearing a Zalmi T-shirt or as celebrating as your favourite Zalmi Player. Upload the picture on your Instagram feed, Tag @tcl_Pakistan @peshawarzalmipk along with hashtags #YellowStorm #TCLZnapShot #TCLPakistan #Zkingdom Upload the picture on Facebook in the comment section of the announcement post using the same hashtags.

3 lucky winners will win TCL LEDs. You can also win Zalmi Goodies on daily basis via a lucky draw.

Download the ZnapShot App now!

Google Playstore:

https://rb.gy/ewvswe

App Store:

https://apple.co/3fWU9K4

Sharing his views on the launch, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said “We at TCL believe that such interactive activities are essential for our cricket enthusiasts to feel connected to the game. Due to lockdown people cannot properly experience the joy of the game so we are giving them a chance to experience cricket like never before and they can meet their favorite Zalmi players anywhere through the TCL x ZNAPSHOT APP. With ZNAPSHOT competition we are further giving a chance to win TCL LEDs and Zalmi goodies.”

TCL has maintained its position of being the No. 1 in Pakistan and the 2nd Largest TV Brand in the Global Consumer Electronics industry, with a global presence in over 150 countries and aims to further broaden its footprint across the country, by giving customers the best Smart CE solutions available globally.



