In this month Mistore.pk has decided to give back to back surprises to its Lovers and Fans. One of the best sellers of Mistore.pk Redmi 8A is now available on record-breaking discounted price. Redmi 8a is available at an astonishing price of 15,999 PKR.

Get Redmi 8A with a Huge Battery in Discounted Price

Redmi 8A in this price bracket is the only product which has a power of Snapdragon processor and possesses Xiaomi’s extremely superior features, Xiaomi has always strived to provide premium quality in affordable prices and Redmi 8A is the personification of that commitment and success.

Redmi 8A is readily available on www.mistore.pk at the prices of 15,999 PKR, before it was sold for 16,499 PKR but now price is reduced, so without any delay grab your favorite product at minimum price.

As icing on cake, Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes in three exciting colors Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red.

Features

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 Octa-core (2×1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6×1.45 GHz Cortex A53) processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The screen of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The rear camera consists of a 12 MP dual pixel PDAF lenses.

The front camera has a 8 MP sensor. The phone’s sensors include Accelerometer, proximity, and compass.

The smartphone is fueled by a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery + Fast battery charging 18W.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) + MIUI 10.

Patron:

All the products come with exceptional after-sale services of Smartlink Technologies. Smartlink Technologies is the official partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan.