Nayatel now brings another facility for its users. Now, Get Reward Points Against all Incoming & Outgoing Calls on Nayatel Phone Number. All you have to do is give your Nayatel number to your friends and family and get reward points. These reward points will be credited against your monthly bill. Greater the number of incoming and outgoing calls, more you save on your monthly bills.

Moreover, you need to make a call of more than a minute. Also, the company has not included the Nayatel to Nayatel calls in the reward points.

Incoming Call Rewards

1 Reward Point = Rs. 0.30 / minute

For all incoming local, nationwide and international calls (landline, mobile or WLL) = 1 reward point/minute

Outgoing Call Rewards

1 Reward Point = Rs. 0.30 / 5 minutes

For all outgoing local, nationwide and international calls (landline, mobile or WLL) = 1 reward point / 5 minutes

Terms and Conditions:

Call Reward Points are NOT applicable to “ON-NET” i.e. Nayatel to Nayatel calls.

Calls less than a minute (60 Second) will not be included in rewards points.

This NTL offer is not applicable on PRI, SIP Trunks and HostEX customers.

Details of monthly calls will be available at http://customer.nayatel.com

Contact Nayatel billing for any issues or clarifications.

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel