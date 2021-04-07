Get Rid of Google Play Music app with Last Android Update

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Apr 7, 2021
Google Play Music has left us long ago and we all have shifted to its replica YouTube Music now. However, it seems that the company wants to dumb everything related to it. In an effort to do so, Google Play Music App is rolling out one last update that will facilitate users to get rid of the app completely. Those users who have shifted to YouTube music will also download this update in order to completely and permanently get rid of this old app.

