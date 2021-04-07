Get Rid of Google Play Music app with Last Android Update

The latest update of the Music App allows users to hide the app and all the data that is associated with the app. Most of the Android phones come with the preinstalled Google Play Music app and still when the app is dead, users cannot uninstall it.

If you have a smartphone that allows you to uninstall the app, then this update is of no use to you. However, if you have an old smartphone, you need to download this update and then tap in “Hide app” and/or “Delete all local data” options.

After selecting these both options, you will be finally able to get rid of Play Music App. The best thing is that you will not have to run the dead app on your Android Phone which is just draining the battery.

