Get Rs 100 Cashback on PUBG UC Purchases Via JazzCash

Are you a PUBG fan looking to improve your gaming experience? JazzCash has an exciting offer for you! Spend Rs 250 or more on PUBG UC using JazzCash and enjoy an instant Rs 100 cashback. It is a limited-time promotion perfect for gamers keen to maximize their in-game purchases while saving money. So, what are you waiting for? Elevate your PUBG experience with JazzCash and enjoy the thrill of the game with extra savings. Happy gaming!

How to Avail the Offer?

PUBG UC allows you to unlock premium features, exclusive skins, and exciting game modes. With this cashback offer, you can improve your gaming arsenal without stretching your budget. Here’s how to avail this offer!

Download the JazzCash App: Make sure you have the app installed on your smartphone. Select PUBG UC Purchase: Head to the gaming section and select PUBG UC. Make a Purchase of Rs 250 or More: Complete your transaction via JazzCash. Receive Rs 100 Cashback: Enjoy the instant cashback credited to your account.

Terms & Conditions

Promotion Valid from 19th July to 21st July.

The cashback amount is Rs 100.

Cashback will be credited within 3 working days from the transaction date.

Codashop/JazzCash reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time without prior notice.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to save while you play. This promotion is available for a limited time. So, make sure to take advantage of it before it ends.

Check Out: Get Up To Rs 50,000 Instant Loan With JazzCash!