Get Social, Weekly and Monthly Bundle with Jazz Data SIM
Jazz keep on introducing new features and package for its users. This is the reason why it has won other telecom operators in Pakistan when it comes to having a huge subscriber base. This time the company has introduced a concept of Jazz Data SIM, with which one can get social, weekly and monthly bundle. In this way, Jazz users will be able to socialize all month long.
With this new data SIM, your all needs will be effectively covered, be it streaming videos, video calls or connecting with your friends on social media.
Weekly Bundle with Jazz Data SIM:
Mega:
This is a weekly bundle.
Incentives:
- 20 GB
Recharge Amount:
- RS.300
Time Duration:
- 10 GB useable
(1am -9am)
Subscription Code : *117*48#
Monthly Bundles:
Below mentioned are the Monthly bundles:
1) Social:
Incentives:
- 6 GB
Recharge Amount:
- RS.150
Incentives:
- Unlimited Facebook & WhatsApp Only
Subscription Code:
*117*45#
2) Smart
Incentives:
- 15 GB
Recharge Amount:
- RS.600
Subscription Code:
*117*35#
3) Basic
Incentives:
- 25 GB
Recharge Amount:
- RS.999
Subscription Code
*117*71#
Status Code:
*117*71*2#
Terms and Conditions:
- All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
- Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
- Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
- Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
- PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
- On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle
- Multiple subscriptions of 3 month & 6 month bundle are not allowed, users can simultaneously subscribe to any other bundle
Source: Jazz
