Get Telenor 4G Monthly Starter Bundle in Rs. 300
Telenor brings you the best-in-class 4G with better speed and affordable rates with the 4G Monthly Starter Bundle.
Internet 8 GB (incl. 4 GB 1AM – 7AM)
Validity 30 Days
Dial *302#
Browse the internet from your mobile phone with the 4G Monthly Starter Bundle.
Offer Eligibility:
All Telenor prepaid customers are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
The subscription is valid for 30 days.
Terms and Conditions
- All data Offers will be charged inclusive of tax in AJK. Withing validity of offer after exhaustion of resources a spill of Rs. 1/MB will be charged
- For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
Yes, all 2G Bundle will not work on 3G or 4G. They will be for 2G area only
The bundle will be deactivated.
The bundle will be activated. Each bundle will expire as per its own validity. Bundle with lower validity will be consumed first.
Dial *999# to check the remaining internet volume.
No, this offer is not mutually exclusive with any other offer.
Telenor’ 4G bundle is valid on 2G+3G+4G, therefore even if you are not in 4G Coverage area the bundle will automatically on 3G/2G a well.
Source: Telenor
