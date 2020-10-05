Get Telenor 5 Day SMS Bundle in RS. 8.5

Terms and Conditions

Subscription Fee is exclusive of tax

Dial *111# (Charges Rs. 0.24 ) to check Free SMS Balance after subscription.

Free SMS can be used for ANY network in the country

This is a limited time offer.

0.84% higher prices shall be charged in Federal Territory, Baluchistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan region.

WHEN WILL BONUS SMS BE AWARDED?

Bonus SMS will be available for use immediately after activation is completed after deduction of fee from your account.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO BONUS SMS IF I MIGRATE TO ANOTHER PRICE PLAN?

Bonus SMS will be confiscated if you migrate to any other price plan.