Get Telenor 5 Day SMS Bundle in RS. 8.5
The Telenor 5 Day SMS Bundle is perfect for you to message your friends and loved ones. Sending text messages has never been more convenient. Activate the 5 Day SMS Bundle and stay connected with friends and loved ones with 300 SMS.
Validity 5 Days
SMS 300
Dial 555 or *345*015#
Telenor 5 Day SMS Bundle Offer Eligibility
All Telenor subscribers are eligible for this offer.
Validity
The subscription is valid for 5 days.
Terms and Conditions
- Subscription Fee is exclusive of tax
- Dial *111# (Charges Rs. 0.24 ) to check Free SMS Balance after subscription.
- Free SMS can be used for ANY network in the country
- This is a limited time offer.
- 0.84% higher prices shall be charged in Federal Territory, Baluchistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan region.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE BONUS SMS CUSTOMERS ALREADY HAVE IN THEIR BONUS ACCOUNTS?
The bonus SMS, customers already have in their accounts from subscriptions to previous bundles will not be affected.
Source: Telenor
Recommended Reading: Get Connected to Friends with Telenor 15 Day Economy SMS Bundle