Get the Banking Facility with UPaisa Account at Your Home

Locked at home and can’t go out to regulate your financial activities? Here is a perfect solution of your problem. Create your UPaisa account at your own home by following very simple steps. UPaisa’s Mobile Account is fast, secure, convenient and innovative. Moreover, it is the solution to all your banking needs.

It is making you able to transfer funds to anyone free of cost but you have to provide the CNIC number of receiver while you are sending the funds.

You can transfer funds between bank accounts and UPaisa. You are also able to transfer funds to UPaisa Wallet. Moreover, you can recharge your mobile balance and pay the bill of postpaid. Pay your utility bills. Get the facility of money withdrawal 24/7 with UPaise Debit Card. You can carry all these activities free of cost.

It is very easy to create your UPaisa Account. Follow the simple steps given below:

Dial *786# Enter 1 and agree to the Terms & Conditions Enter your CNIC issuance date- Day/Month/Year

Congratulations! You have successfully created your account. To use your UPaisa account, dial *786# and create your MPIN.

So now you can transfer funds from any bank account to your account free of cost. Create yours and enjoy the UPaisa services at your home.

